Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,942 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 135,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 922,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.49 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

