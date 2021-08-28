Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,468 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

