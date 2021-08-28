ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 420,544 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,771.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,544 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Splunk worth $62,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,185,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $51,732,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

Splunk stock opened at $155.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

