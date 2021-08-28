ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,767,118 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $100,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

