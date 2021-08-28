ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 585,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.