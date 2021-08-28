ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,086,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dynamics Special Purpose as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNS opened at $9.94 on Friday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

About Dynamics Special Purpose

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

