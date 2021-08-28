ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 477,653 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477,653 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 9.90% of The ExOne worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in The ExOne by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $537.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The ExOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

