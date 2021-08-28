ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 63.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238,538 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $79,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 249.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 272.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,604 shares of company stock worth $18,924,819. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SI stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.07.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

