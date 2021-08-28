Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,745,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $295.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.65. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $197.08 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

