Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.17% of AVITA Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 185.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 174,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVITA Medical by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 126,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 35.6% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

RCEL stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.