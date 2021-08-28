Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,647,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

