Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $77.39 on Friday. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a PE ratio of -52.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth $62,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

