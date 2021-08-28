Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce $6.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.22 and the highest is $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $26.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.55.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

