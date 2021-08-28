ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,162 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 466,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE ASX opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

