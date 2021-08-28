Asia Global Crossing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) Short Interest Update

Asia Global Crossing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Asia Global Crossing stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Asia Global Crossing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Asia Global Crossing alerts:

Asia Global Crossing Company Profile

Asia Global Crossing, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Prior to November 2002, the company operated as a pan-Asian telecommunications carrier providing telecommunications services, including data and Web-hosting services to wholesale and business customers. Asia Global Crossing is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Global Crossing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Global Crossing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.