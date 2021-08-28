Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 357.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Aspen Aerogels worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $45.26.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

