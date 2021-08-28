Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) VP Sells $1,569,651.75 in Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASPN opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $6,185,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

