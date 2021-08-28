Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,879 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $2,551,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

