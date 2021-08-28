Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 7,197 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

