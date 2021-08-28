Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.12 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Fortive by 35.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fortive by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 774,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.