Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.74 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,960,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,620,082 shares of company stock valued at $513,387,945. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $337.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.48 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

