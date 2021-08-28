Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.27 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,986 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $16,111,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

