Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 767,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,379,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,150 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

