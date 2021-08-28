Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 58 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $372.86 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,158 shares of company stock valued at $56,753,905. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

