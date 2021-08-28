Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,435 ($31.81).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,973.50 ($25.78) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 39.00. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

