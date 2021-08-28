Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.03

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.03 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 78.75 ($1.03). Assura shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.02), with a volume of 5,895,959 shares changing hands.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.03.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 429 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £326.04 ($425.97). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total value of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,265 shares of company stock worth $2,046,234.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

