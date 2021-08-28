Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.17. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.83. 278,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,137. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $78.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.