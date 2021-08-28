Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $300,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

