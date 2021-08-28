Audius 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $74.68 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Audius has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $74.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00005288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00755186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100609 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

