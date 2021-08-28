Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

