Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $466,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.58.

ACB traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306,020. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

