Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) & Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Critical Comparison

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Splunk alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Splunk and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 11 18 0 2.62 Autodesk 1 3 11 0 2.67

Splunk presently has a consensus target price of $180.39, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. Autodesk has a consensus target price of $333.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Splunk’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than Autodesk.

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -46.72% -49.90% -13.63% Autodesk 33.31% 104.82% 8.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Splunk and Autodesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.23 billion 11.40 -$907.98 million ($4.55) -34.08 Autodesk $3.79 billion 18.32 $1.21 billion $2.63 120.02

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autodesk beats Splunk on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.