Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.7% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

ADP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.96. 1,369,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,594. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

