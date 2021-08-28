Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 29th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AVASF stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

