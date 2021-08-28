Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $397.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

