Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,118 shares of company stock worth $992,477 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

