Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

