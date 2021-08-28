Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP William J. Bintz Sells 15,061 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.26. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

