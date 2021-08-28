AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.60 million and the highest is $34.70 million. AxoGen posted sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 139,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.30 million, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

