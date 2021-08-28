Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the July 29th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $23.90 on Friday. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76.

Get Azimut alerts:

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.