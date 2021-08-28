B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for iMedia Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMBI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.