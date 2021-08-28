Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €42.20 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

ETR:DBAN opened at €37.05 ($43.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a 12 month high of €39.34 ($46.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.