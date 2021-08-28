Baader Bank Reiterates €42.20 Price Target for Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €37.05 ($43.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of $696.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.91. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1 year low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a 1 year high of €39.34 ($46.29).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

