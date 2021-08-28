Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Up 86.8% in August

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the July 29th total of 122,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 436,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 332,085 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 214,780 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. 309,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

