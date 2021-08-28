Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,235,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.82.

SPG opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

