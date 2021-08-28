Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $315.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.