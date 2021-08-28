Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$144.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$144.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.15.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$126.94 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35. The stock has a market cap of C$82.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.62.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8140908 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.