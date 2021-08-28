Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.26 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.26.

BKNIY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.