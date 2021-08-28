Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €120.00 ($141.18) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.98. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.