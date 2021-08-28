BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BBTVF opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40. BBTV has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on BBTV in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.